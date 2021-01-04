COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 24 deaths, 910 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Monday rose to 516,929 as 910 more cases were reported, after testing 12,096 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 24 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,650, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The health directorate today said a total of 917 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 461,515.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded the first death on 18 March.