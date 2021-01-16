COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 21 deaths, 578 cases

During that time 21 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,883, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 4.74 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 15.30 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 633 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 471,756.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 13 were male and eight female. Of the total deaths so far, 5,976 were male (75.80 per cent) and 1,907 female (24.20 per cent).
Among the 21 patients died in the last 24 hours, all breathed their last at different hospitals.
A total of 12,212 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Friday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 34,44,007.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.