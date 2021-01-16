COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 21 deaths, 578 cases

During that time 21 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,883, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 4.74 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 15.30 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 633 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 471,756.