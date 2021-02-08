COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 16 more deaths, 316 cases

Sixteen more people died of COVID-19 and 316 others got infected by the deadly virus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Monday.
With the fresh ones, the death toll from the virus in the country reached 8,221 while the total number of infected people reached 538,378, a handout of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Monday.
Until this morning, 483,931 patients have recovered.
So far, 3,7,62,774 samples, including 13,762 during the past 24 hours, have been tested.
Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on 8 March and the first death on 18 March last year.