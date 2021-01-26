COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 14 deaths, 515 cases

Fourteen more patients died of coronavirus and 515 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours (till 8:00 am Tuesday).
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Tuesday.
A total of 14,401 samples were tested. The detection rate on Tuesday was 3.58 per cent.
Some 447 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 477,426.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.