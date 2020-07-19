Covid-19: Bangladesh records 2,459 new cases, 37 more deaths

The death toll from coronavirus in Bangladesh rose to 2,618 on Sunday with the death of 37 more patients in the last 24 hours.

Besides, 2,459 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours testing 10,625 samples, taking the total cases to 204,525.

Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional directorate general of Health Services (DGHS), came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin broadcast from Mohakhali, reports UNB.

She also informed that 1,546 coronavirus patients made recovery during the period, bringing the total number of recoveries to 111,642.

The health authorities have tested 10,28,299 samples in the country since the detection of the virus in the country on March 8.

Global coronavirus situation

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus passed 14.2 million on Sunday with over 600,000 recorded deaths, according to the tally kept by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December late last year in Wuhan.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a pandemic on March 11.

It has spread to all corners of the world since then.