Covid-19: Bangladesh 15th worst-affected country as total cases near 2.5 lakh: 39 die, 2,977 infected, 2,074 recover in 24 hours

The total number of Covid-19 cases so far in the country reached 2,49,651 with 2,977 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, according to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Bangladesh is now in the 15th position on the list of worst-affected countries in terms of number of cases.

It has surpassed Italy and is now one step behind Pakistan according to worldometer.info.

The current infection rate is 23.43 percent and the total infection rate stands at 20.38 percent.

Meanwhile, 39 people have died from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.

With this, the death toll due to Covid-19 in the country has reached 3,306 and the death rate now stands at 1.32 percent, a DGHS official said during a briefing.

A total of 12,708 samples were tested in 83 labs across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 2,074 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 1,43,824 and the recovery rate at 57.61 percent.

Nine hundred and fifty-five people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, the DGHS official added during the briefing.

Among the deceased, 32 were male and seven were female while nine were between 51-60 years old, 13 between 61-70 and seven were 71-80 years old. The others belonged to younger age groups.