COVID-19: 72pc of firms yet to receive stimulus: SANEM

Economists said effective implementation of the stimulus package is critically important for quick recovery of the COVID-hit economy.

Selim Raihan, executive director of SANEM stressed on the importance of proper implementation and disbursement of stimulus packages for SMEs.

“Although business confidence for the next quarter has improved slightly, it is clear from the study that businesses are still quite skeptical of the future,” the professor of Economics at Dhaka University, added.

Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh (PRI) noted that Entrepreneurs are showing caution and rightfully so. Availing finance is a much bigger challenge for small and medium enterprises unlike large companies who have access to international finance.

“Therefore, the government needs to implement a second stimulus package with a focus particularly on SMEs,” he also said.