Covid-19: 44 die, 2,856 infected, 578 recover in 24 hours

Forty-four people have died from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The death toll now stands at 1,139 and the death rate at 1.35 percent, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, said during a briefing.

Two thousand eight hundred and fifty-six people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The latest figures take the total number of infections in the country to 84,379.

A total of 16,638 samples were tested in 59 labs across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 578 Covid-19 patients have recovered since yesterday, taking the total number of recoveries to 17,827 and recovery rate to 21.13 percent, the DGHS official added.

A total of 496 people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, she added.

Among the deceased, 33 were male and eleven female, she said, adding that 19 were from Dhaka, 13 from Chattogram, two from Sylhet, four from Rajshahi, four from Barishal, one from Rangpur and another was from Khulna division.

Of them, one was between 21-30 years old, six between 31-40, five within 41-50, 11 within 51-60, 11 between 61-70, seven from 71-80 and the rest of the three were between 81-90 years old, Dr Nasima also said.