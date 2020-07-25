Covid-19: 38 die, 2,520 infected, 1,114 recover in 24 hours

Thirty-eight people have died from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said during a briefing today.

The death toll now stands at 2,874 and the death rate at 1.30 percent.

Two thousand five hundred and twenty people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

With them, the total number of cases in the country is 2,21,178 and the current infection rate is 24.12 percent.

The total infection rate stands at 20.08 percent, according to DGHS.

A total of 10,446 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 1,114 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 1,22,090 and the recovery rate at 55.20 percent.