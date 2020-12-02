Covid-19: 38 die, 2,198 infected, 2,562 recover in 24 hours

Thirty-eight people have died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 6,713 and the death rate stands at 1.43 percent.

At least 2,198 new infections were recorded in the meantime taking the total number of people infected to 4,69,423, added the release.

The current positivity rate is 13.76 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 16.74 percent.

A total of 15,972 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

At least 2,562 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 3,85,786 and the recovery rate at 82.18 percent.

Among the 38 deceased, 25 were men and 13 women while one was under ten years old, one between 21-30, three within 31-40, four between 41-50, four within 51-60 and 25 were above 60 years old, added the release.