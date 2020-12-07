Covid-19: 36 die, 2,198 infected, 2,663 recover in 24 hours

Thirty-six people have died from Covid-19 and at least 2,198 people were infected in the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 6,874 and the death rate stands at 1.43 percent.

With the latest infections, the country has now recorded a total of 4,79,743 infections, added the release.

The current positivity rate is 15.30 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 16.67 percent.

At least 14,369 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours. And in the meantime, 2,663 Covid-19 patients have recovered.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 3,98,623 and the recovery rate at 83.09 percent.

Among the 36 deceased, there were 24 men and 12 women. Of them, one was between 21-30 years old, two between 31-40, three within 41-50, nine between 51-60 and 21 were above 60 years old, added the release.