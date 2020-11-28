Covid-19: 36 die, 1,908 infected, 2,209 recover in 24 hours

Thirty-six people have died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 6,580 and the death rate stands at 1.43 percent.

Among the 36 deceased, 28 were men and eight women while one was between 11-20 years old, one within 21-30, one between 41-50, ten within 51-60 and 23 were above 60 years old, added the release.

Meanwhile, at least 1,908 new infections were recorded taking the total number of people infected to 4,60,619, added the release.

The current positivity rate is 13.62 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 16.79 percent.

A total of 14,012 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

At least 2,209 Covid-19 patients have recovered in that time.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 3,75,885 and the recovery rate at 81.60 percent.