Covid-19: 36 die, 1,134 infected, 2,239 recover in 24 hours

Thirty-six people have died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 7,192 and the death rate stands at 1.45 percent.

At least 1,134 new infections were recorded during this period, taking the total number of people infected to 4,96,975, the release added.

The current positivity rate is 8.60 percent, while the total positivity rate stands at 16.37 percent.

A total of 13,191 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

At least 2,239 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the meantime.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 4,31,590 and the recovery rate at 86.84 percent.

Among the 36 deceased, 27 were men and nine were women.

Of the deceased, one was between 31-40 years old, two were between 41-50, four within 51-60, and 29 were above 60 years old, added the release.