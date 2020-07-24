Covid-19: 35 die, 2,548 infected, 1,768 recover in 24 hours

Thirty-five people have died from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said during a briefing today.

The death toll now stands at 2,836 and the death rate at 1.30 percent.

In the 24 hours till 8:30am today, 2,548 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,18,658 with the current infection rate at 21.19 percent.

The overall infection rate stands at 20.04 percent, according to DGHS.

Bangladesh is currently 17th in the list of worst affected countries in the world in terms of the number of cases.

The position is one step ahead of Germany and one step behind Turkey, according to worldometer.info.

A total of 12,027 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 1,768 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stand at 1,20,976 and the recovery rate is 55.33 percent.

Seven hundred and nine people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours.

Among the deceased, 28 were male and seven were female. One was between 31-40 years old, four within 41-50, eight between 51-60, 13 between 61-70, four within 71-80, three between 81-90, one from 91-100 and another was above 100 years old, Dr Nasima also said.

Of them, 11 were from Dhaka, six from Chattogram, six from Khulna, one from Rajshahi, four from Sylhet, four from Rangpur and three from Barishal division.