Covid-19: 35 die, 1,950 infected, 3,290 recover in 24 hours

Thirty-five people have died from Covid-19 in the country during the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 4,316 and the death rate stands at 1.37 percent.

A total of 1,950 new infections were recorded in the meantime, taking the total number of people infected to 3,14,946, added the statement.

The current positivity rate is 15.97 percent, while the total positivity rate stands at 20.16 percent.

Bangladesh is currently 15th in the list of worst affected countries in the world in terms of the number of cases.

The position is one step ahead of Pakistan and one step behind Saudi Arabia, according to worldometer.info.

A total of 12,209 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 3,290 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 2,08,177 and the recovery rate at 65.46 percent.

Six hundred and twenty-nine people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, the release added.

Among the deceased, 21 were male and 14 were female, while one was between 21-30 years old, one within 31-40, four between 41-50, 11 within 51-60 and 18 were above 60 years old.