Covid-19: 34 die, 2,644 infected, 1,012 recover in 24 hours

Thirty-four people have died from Covid-19 in the country during last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 3,625 and the death rate stands at 1.32 percent.

Two thousand six hundred and forty-four people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, adds the press release.

With the fresh cases, the total number of positive cases so far in the country stands at 2,74,525 and the current infection rate is 20.51 percent.

The total infection rate stands at 20.46 percent, according to the release.

Bangladesh is currently 16th in the list of worst affected countries in the world in terms of the number of cases.

The position is one step behind Argentina and one step ahead of Italy, according to worldometer.info.

A total of 12,899 samples were tested in 86 labs across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 1,012 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 1,57,635 and the recovery rate at 57.42 percent.

Seven hundred and thirty-four people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, the release added.

Among the deceased, 24 were male and 10 were female while one was 31-40 years old, two between 41-50, nine within 51-60 and 22 were above 60 years old.