Covid-19: 34 die, 2,487 infected in 24 hours

Thirty-four people — 31 male and three female — have died from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said during a briefing today.

With this, the death toll due to Covid-19 in the country has reached 3,399 and the death rate now stands at 1.32 percent.

Two thousand four hundred and eighty seven people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and the current infection rate is 23.12 percent.

With the fresh cases, the total number of positive cases so far in the country stands at 2,57,600 and total infection rate so far is 20.44 percent.

A total of 10,759 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 1,766 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 1,48,370 and the recovery rate at 57.60 percent.

Among the deceased, one was between 21-30 years old, four within 31-40, five within 41-50, six were between 51-60 years old, 11 between 61-70, six were within 71-80 and one was between 81-90 years old.