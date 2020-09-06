Covid-19: 32 die, 1,592 infected, 3,423 recover in 24 hours

Thirty-two people have died from Covid-19 infections in the country during the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 4,479 and the death rate stands at 1.37 percent.

A total of 1,592 new infections were recorded in the meantime, taking the total number of people infected to 3,25,157, added the briefing.

The current positivity rate is 14.02 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 19.96 percent.

A total of 11,354 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 3,423 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 2,21,275 and the recovery rate at 68.05 percent.

Three hundred and ninety-two people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, the release added.

Among the deceased, 25 were male and seven were female, while two were between 31-40 years old, four within 41-50, nine between 51-60 and 17 were above 60 years old.

Bangladesh is currently 14th in the list of worst-affected countries in the world in terms of the number of cases.

The position is one step ahead of Saudi Arabia and one step behind the UK, according to worldometers.info.