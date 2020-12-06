Covid-19: 31 die, 1,666 infected, 2,552 recover in 24 hours

Thirty-one people have died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 6,838 and the death rate stands at 1.43 percent.

At least 1,666 new infections were recorded in the meantime taking the total number of people infected to 4,77,545, added the press release.

The current positivity rate is 12.60 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 16.68 percent. At least 13,218 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 2,552 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the same time. The number of recoveries stands at 3,95,960 and the recovery rate at 82.92 percent.

Three hundred and thirty-eight people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, the release added.

Among the deceased, 24 were male and seven were female while, one is under 31-40 years old, five within 41-50 years old, four between 51-60 years old and 21 were above 60 years old.