Covid-19: 31 die, 1,476 infected, 2,372 recover in 24 hours

Thirty-one people have died from Covid-19 and 1,476 new infections were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 4,733 and the death rate stands at 1.40 percent. The total number of people infected so far now stands at 3,37,520, the press release added.

The current positivity rate is 11.35 percent and the total positivity rate stands at 19.53 percent.

At least 12,999 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 2,372 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 2,40,643 and the recovery rate at 71.30 percent.

Two hundred and eight people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, the release added.

Among the deceased 25 were male and six were female while, one was 31-40 years old, two within 41-50, seven between 51-60 and 21 were above 60 years old.