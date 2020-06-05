Covid-19: 30 dead, 2,828 infected, 643 recover in 24 hours

Thirty people have died with coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The death toll now stands at 811, Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, said during a briefing.

Two thousand eight hundred and twenty-eight people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of infected has reached 60,391.

A total of 14,088 samples were tested in 50 labs across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 643 Covid-19 patients have recovered since yesterday, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,804, the DGHS official added.

A total of 365 people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, she added.

Among the deceased, 23 were male and seven female, she said adding that 11 from Dhaka, 12 from Chattogram, three from Sylhet, two from Rajshahi, one from Barishal and another was from Rangpur division.

Of them, three were between 31-40, seven between 41-50, 11 within 51-60, six between 61-70, two were from 71-80 and another was from 81-90 years old, Dr Nasima also said.