Covid-19: 28 die, 2,772 infected, 2,176 recover in 24 hours

Twenty-eight people have died from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said during a briefing today.

With this, the death toll due to Covid-19 in the country has reached 3,111, she said.

Two thousand seven hundred and seventy-two people have been infected during the period and the current infection rate is 21.98 percent.

With the fresh cases, the total number of infections so far in the country stands at 2,37,661.

A total of 12,614 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 2,176 Covid-19 patients have recovered and the current recovery rate is 56.86 percent, she said.

The total number of recoveries stands at 1,35,136, she added.

Among the deceased, two were within 21-30 years old, three within 31-40, two between 41-50, seven between 51-60, ten between 61-70 and four between 71-80 years old, Dr Nasima also said.