Covid-19: 28 die, 1,540 infected, 2,139 recover in 24 hours

Twenty-eight people have died from Covid-19 in the country during the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 5,072 and the death rate stands at 1.43 percent.

A total of 1,540 new infections were recorded in the meantime taking the total number of people infected to 3,55,384, added the briefing.

The current positivity rate is 11.94 percent, while the total positivity rate stands at 18.95 percent.

A total of 12,382 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 2,139 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 2,65,092, and the recovery rate at 74.59 percent.

Among the deceased 21 were male and seven were female, while one was between 21-30 years old, one within 31-40, three between 41-50, six within 51-60 and 17 were above 60 years old.