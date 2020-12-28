Covid-19: 27 die, 932 infected, 1,357 recover in 24 hours

Twenty-seven people have died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours (till 8am today), according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 7,479 and the death rate stands at 1.47 percent.

At least 932 new infections were recorded in the meantime taking the total number of people infected to 5,10,080, added the release.

The current positivity rate is 7.39 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 16.02 percent.

A total of 12,617 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

At least 1,357 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 4,53,318 and the recovery rate at 88.87 percent.

Among the 27 deceased, 23 were men and four women while two were between 31-40 years old, one was within 41-50, six within 51-60 and 18 were above 60 years old, added the release.