Covid-19: 27 die, 1,442 infected, 1,526 recover in 24 hours

Twenty-seven people have died from Covid-19 in the country during the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 5,375 and the death rate stands at 1.45 percent.

A total of 1,442 new infections were recorded in the meantime, taking the total number of people infected to 3,70,132, added the release.

The current positivity rate is 12.25 percent, while the total positivity rate stands at 18.49 percent.

A total of 11,767 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 1,526 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 2,83,182, and the recovery rate at 76.51 percent.

Among the 20 deceased, 17 were male and 10 female, while one was between 21-30 years old, one within 31-40, three between 41-50, eight within 51-60 and 14 were above 60 years old, added the release.