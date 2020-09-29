Covid-19: 26 die, 1,488 infected, 1,625 recover in 24 hours

Twenty-six people have died from Covid-19 in the country during the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 5,219 and the death rate stands at 1.44 percent.

A total of 1,488 new infections were recorded in the meantime taking the total number of people infected to 3,62,043 added the release.

The current positivity rate is 11.56 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 18.72 percent.

Bangladesh is currently 15th in the list of worst affected countries in the world in terms of the number of cases.

The position is one step ahead of Iraq and one step behind United Kingdom, according to worldometer.info.

A total of 12,869 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 1,625 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 2,73,698 and the recovery rate at 75.60 percent.

Among the 26 deceased, 21 were male and five female while one was between 21-30 years old, one within 31-40, two between 41-50, five within 51-60 and 17 were above 60 years old, added the release.