Covid-19: 24 die, 1,193 infected, 1,495 recover in 24 hours

Twenty-four people have died from Covid-19 in the country over the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 5,524 and the death rate stands at 1.46 percent.

A total of 1,193 new infections were recorded in the meantime taking the total number of people infected to 3,78,266, added the release.

The current positivity rate is 12.60 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 18.26 percent.

Bangladesh is currently 16th in the list of worst affected countries in the world in terms of the number of cases.

The position is one step behind Iraq and one step ahead of Italy, according to worldometers.info.

A total of 9,467 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 1,495 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 2,92,860 and the recovery rate at 77.42 percent.

Among the 24 deceased, 19 were men and five women while one was between 31-40 years old, one within 41-50, five between 51-60, and 17 were above 60 years old, added the release.