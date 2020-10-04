Covid-19: 23 die, 1,125 infected, 1,587 recover in 24 hours

Twenty-three people have died from Covid-19 in the country during the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 5,348 and the death rate stands at 1.45 percent.

A total of 1,125 new infections were recorded in the meantime, taking the total number of people infected to 3,68,690, added the release.

The current positivity rate is 11.41 percent, while the total positivity rate stands at 18.53 percent.

A total of 9,859 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 1,587 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 2,81,656, and the recovery rate at 76.39 percent.

Among the 20 deceased, 17 were male and six female, while one was 11-20 years old, one was 21-30, one between 31-40, three between 41-50, five within 51-60 and 12 were above 60 years old, added the release.