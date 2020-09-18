Covid-19: 22 die, 1,541 infected, 1,923 recover in 24 hours

Twenty-two people have died from Covid-19 in the country during the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 4,881 and the death rate stands at 1.41 percent.

A total of 1,541 new infections were recorded in the meantime taking the total number of people infected to 3,45,805 added the briefing.

The current positivity rate is 12.11 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 19.25 percent.

A total of 12,730 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 1,923 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 2,52,335 and the recovery rate at 72.97 percent.

Among the deceased 16 were male and six were female while two were within 41-50 years old, eight between 51-60 and 12 were above 60 years old.