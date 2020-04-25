COVID-19: 21 govt hospitals struggle to provide treatment

With physicians, nurses and health workers contracting the novel coronavirus, medical service has almost come to a standstill in 21 hospitals outside the capital city. And all sorts of services have been completely shut down in 8 private clinics. Patients, even those not affected by coronavirus, are now at a loss about where to get treatment.

Government health services in Bhairab, Kishoreganj, have come to a complete halt, with 8 physicians and 22 health workers of the upazila health complex there all having contracted coronavirus. However, the hospital has not been officially declared closed.

The private Meghna General Hospital in Bhairab pourashava has also suspended its medical services.