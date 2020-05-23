Covid-19: 20 die, 1,873 infected, 296 recover in a day

Twenty people — 16 male and four female — have died with coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The death toll now stands at 452, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, during a briefing.

A total of 1,873 have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of infected has reached 32,078.

A total of 10,834 samples were tested across the country during this period, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 296 Covid-19 patients have recovered since yesterday, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,486, the DGHS official added.

Of them, four died in Dhaka division, eight in Chattogram, two each in Rangpur, Mymensingh and Rajshahi, and one each in Sylhet and Khulna divisions.

Fifteen among the deceased died at hospitals, four at their respective residences and another was brought dead to the hospital.

A total of 2,322 were quarantined in 24 hours. With this, the total number of quarantined has reached 2,60,416. Currently, 55,157 people are under quarantine.

Age-wise, two of the deceased were 21-30 years old, three between 31-40, three between 41-50, eight within 51-60, three between 61-70, and one 71-80 years old, Dr Nasima added.