Covid-19: 19 die, 1,884 infected, 3,866 recover in 24 hours

Nineteen people have died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 6,986 and the death rate stands at 1.43 percent.

At least 1,884 new infections were recorded during this period, taking the total number of people infected to 4,87,849, the release added.

The current positivity rate is 11.54 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 16.57 percent.

A total of 16,323 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

At least 3,866 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the meantime.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 4,14,318 and the recovery rate at 84.93 percent.

Among the 19 deceased, 13 were men and six were women.

Of the deceased, one was within 21-30 years old, one was between 31-40, four between 41-50, two within 51-60, and 11 were above 60 years old, added the release.