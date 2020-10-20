Covid-19: 18 die, 1,380 infected, 1,542 recover in 24 hours

Eighteen people have died from Covid-19 in the country during the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 5,699 and the death rate stands at 1.46 percent.

A total of 1,380 new infections were recorded in the meantime, taking the total number of people infected to 3,91,586, added the release.

The current positivity rate is 10.14 percent, while the total positivity rate stands at 17.86 percent.

Bangladesh is currently 17th in the list of worst affected countries in the world in terms of the number of cases.

The position is one step behind Italy and one step ahead of Germany, according to worldometer.info.

A total of 13,611 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 1,542 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 3,07,141, and the recovery rate at 78.44 percent.

Among the 18 deceased, 14 were men and four were women, while two were between 41-50 years old, five within 51-60 and 11 others were above 60 years old, added the release.