Covid-19: 17 die, 1,842 infected, 1,891 recover in 24 hours

Seventeen people have died from Covid-19 in the country during last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The total number of deaths has now reached 6,021 and the death rate stands at 1.45 percent.

A total of 1,842 new infections were recorded in the meantime, taking the total number of people infected to 4,16,006, added the release.

A total of 15,225 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 1,891 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 3,33,588 and the recovery rate at 80.19 percent.

Among the 17 deceased, 14 were men and three women, while one was within 41-50 years old, two between 51-60, and 14 others were above 60 years old, added the release.