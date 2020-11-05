Covid-19: 17 die, 1,842 infected, 1,891 recover in 24 hours

The Daily Star  November 05, 2020
Star Online Report

Seventeen people have died from Covid-19 in the country during last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The total number of deaths has now reached 6,021 and the death rate stands at 1.45 percent.

A total of 1,842 new infections were recorded in the meantime, taking the total number of people infected to 4,16,006, added the release.

A total of 15,225 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 1,891 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

Among the 17 deceased, 14 were men and three women, while one was within 41-50 years old, two between 51-60, and 14 others were above 60 years old, added the release.

