Covid-19: 17 die, 1,278 infected, 1,596 recover in 24 hours

Seventeen people have died from Covid-19 in the country during last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 5,477 and the death rate stands at 1.46 percent.

A total of 1,278 new infections were recorded in the meantime taking the total number of people infected to 3,75,870 added the release.

The current positivity rate is 11.35 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 18.33 percent.

Bangladesh is currently 16th in the list of worst affected countries in the world in terms of the number of cases.

The position is one step behind Iraq and one step ahead of Italy, according to worldometer.info.

A total of 11,256 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 1,596 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 2,89,912 and the recovery rate at 77.13 percent.

Among the 17 deceased, nine were male and eight female while one was between 31-40 years old, eight within 51-60 and eight others were above 60 years old, added the release.