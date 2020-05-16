Covid-19: 16 die, 930 infected, 235 recover in 24 hours

Sixteen people have died with coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The death toll now stands at 314, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, during a briefing.

930 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of infected has reached 20,995.

A total of 6,782 samples were tested since yesterday, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 235 Covid-19 patients recovered since yesterday. The total number of recovered patients now stands at 4,117, the DGHS official added.

A total of 349 people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, she added.

Among the deceased, 12 were from Dhaka, two from Chattogram and the other two from Rangpur division.

All of the 16 deceased were male, Dr Nasima said, adding that one of them was between 71-80 years old, three between 61-70, six within 51-60, five between 41-50 and the other one between 31-40 years old.