Covid-19: 15 die, 1,527 more infected in 24 hours

The number of recoveries from Covid-19 has reached 3,00,738 in the country with 1,509 new patients now considered recovered from the virus, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Fifteen people have died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of deaths has now reached 5,623 and the death rate stands at 1.46 percent.

The current recovery rate stands at 77.89 percent, the release reads.

At least 1,527 new infections were recorded in the meantime taking the total number of people infected to 3,86,086 added the release.

The current positivity rate is 11.25 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 18.04 percent.

Bangladesh is currently 16th on the list of worst affected countries in the world in terms of the number of cases.

The nation’s position is one step behind Iraq and one step ahead of Italy, according to worldometer.info.

A total of 13,577 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

Among the 15 deceased, 13 were men and two women while One was between 31-40 years old, four within 51-60 and 10 others were above 60 years old, added the release.