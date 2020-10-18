Covid-19: 14 die, 1,274 infected, 1,674 recovered in 24 hours

Fourteen people have died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The number of deaths has now reached 5,660 and the death rate stands at 1.46 percent.

At least 1,274 new infections were recorded in the meantime taking the total number of people infected to 3,88,569, added the release.

The current positivity rate is 10.74 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 17.96 percent.

A total of 1,674 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours while the total number of recoveries has reached 3,03,972 in the country.

The current recovery rate stands at 78.23 percent, the release reads.

Bangladesh is currently 17th on the list of worst affected countries in the world in terms of the number of cases.

The nation’s position is one step behind Italy and one step ahead of Indonesia, according to worldometers.info.

A total of 11,866 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 deceased, 12 were men and two women while one was between 31-40 years old, three within 51-60 and 10 others were above 60 years old, added the release.