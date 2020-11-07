Covid-19: 13 die, 1,289 infected, 1,541 recover in 24 hours

Thirteen people have died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 6,049 and the death rate currently stands at 1.44 percent.

At least 1,289 new infections were recorded in the meantime, taking the total number of people infected to 4,18,764, added the release.

The current positivity rate is 11.29 percent, while the total positivity rate stands at 17.23 percent.

A total of 11,419 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

Bangladesh is currently 22nd in the list of worst affected countries in the world in terms of the number of cases.

The position is one position behind Indonesia and one step ahead of the Czech Republic, according to worldometer.info.

At least 1,541 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 3,36,568 and the recovery rate stands at 80.37 percent.

Among the 13 deceased, 11 were men and two women, while one was between 21-30 years old, one within 41-50, two between 51-60 and nine were above 60 years old, added the release.