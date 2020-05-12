Covid-19: 11 die, 969 infected, 245 recover in 24 hours

Eleven people died with coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The death toll now stands at 250, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, during a briefing.

Nine hundred and sixty-nine people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of infected has reached 16,660.

A total of 6,773 samples were tested in 37 labs across the country since yesterday, Dr Nasima added.

Meanwhile, 245 Covid-19 patients have recovered around the country in the last 24 hours. The total recovery number stands at 3,147, the DGHS official said.

Among the deceased, seven were male, Dr Nasima said adding that one of them was 81-90 years old, two between 71-80, five within 61-70 and three 51-60 years old.

Most of the deceased were from Dhaka division: five from Dhaka city, one from Narayanganj and one from Narsingdi.

A total of 152 people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, she added.