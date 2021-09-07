Court fixes date for framing charges against photojournalist Kajol

Prothom Alo
Already enjoying bail from the High Court, the tribunal also granted him bail in the case.
On 4 April, the case against Kajol was shifted to the Cyber Tribunal.
Investigating officer Md Rassel Mollah submitted the charge-sheet on 14 March.
Jubo Mohila League central leader Sumaiya Chowdhury Bonnya filed the case on 11 March last year accusing Kajol of writing defamatory remarks on various MPs on his Facebook profile.
He was freed from the Dhaka Central Jail on 25 December last year.
On 17 December, the High Court granted him bail in two cases filed under the DSA, clearing the way for his release.
On 24 November that year, the photojournalist secured bail in another case filed against him under the DSA.
Kajol had gone missing on 10 March, 2020, a day after Magura-1 MP Saifuzzaman Shikhor filed the case against him and 31 others, including Manab Zamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury.
They were sued under the DSA for publishing and sharing an article on social media about expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Noor Papia.
Two other cases were filed against Kajol with KamrangirChar and Hazaribagh police stations under the same act on 10 March and 11 March.
On 3 May, Kajol was shown ‘detained’ by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along the Benapole border after 53 days of his disappearance and was produced in a Jashore court, which sent him to jail.