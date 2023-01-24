Court bins BNP’s case against DB, CTTC chiefs

A BNP leader’s case against top police officers was summarily dismissed by a Dhaka court yesterday.

A BNP executive committee member filed the case accusing the chiefs of Detective Branch and Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of police and others of vandalising the party’s Nayapaltan office and looting valuables on December 7, 2022.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury dismissed it hours after Nazim Uddin Alam filed it in the morning, said a court employee, adding that the magistrate found no grounds to take cognisance of the case.

Accused in the case are DB chief Mohammad Harun-Or-Rashid, CTTC chief Md Asaduzzaman, DMP Additional Commissioner K Mohid Uddin, joint commissioners Sanjit Kumar Roy, Biplob Kumar Das, Mehedi Hasan and Biplob Kumar Sarker, Deputy Commissioner Hayatul Islam Khan and Assistant Commissioner Golam Ruhani, Ansar member Al Amin and 200-300 unnamed policemen.

Nazim, also a former lawmaker from Bhola-4, said in the complaint that the accused broke into the BNP office and vandalised it to create fear ahead of the BNP rally.

They looted valuables worth Tk 47,30,000 and damaged properties worth Tk 3,52,500, it added.

On December 7 last year, a man was killed and over 50 others, including four journalists, were injured in a clash in the Nayapaltan area.

Police filed five cases with Paltan, Ramna, Motijheel and Shahjahanpur police stations the next day, accusing 885 BNP leaders and over 2,250 unnamed individuals.