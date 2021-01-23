With a vision to build the country’s first all-functional cricket complex, the outer stadium of the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) was inaugurated on Saturday. The outer stadium, which is an extended part of the SICS, with a green gallery and a pavilion consisting four dressing rooms — two for international matches and two for other domestic games — is constructed over a three-acre land spending around 28 crore Taka. A complete cricket complex consisting dormitory, extended practice ground, cricket academy, cricket museum, school and other facilities are being planned to be built. The ground is being planned to be declared as ‘Sylhet Ground-2’ with the SICS being named as ‘Sylhet Ground-1’, Shafiul Alam

Chowdhury Nadel, director of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said.