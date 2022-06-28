Cost of Padma Bridge will be realised by 2057: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader told the parliament that the construction cost of Padma Bridge would be realised from tolls by 2057.

The minister said this while replying to a tabled question from rAwami League MP Momota Hena Lovely.

“Bangladesh Bridge Authority will repay all the loans given by the government in 140 quarterly installments in 35 years with the toll collected from vehicles plying on the Padma Bridge,” he said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 6.15km Padma Bridge on June 25, connecting 21 south-western districts with Dhaka.