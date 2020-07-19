Cost of excessive dependence on China is high: Deb Mukherjee

Regarding Prothom Alo’s question on Bangladesh’s reactions to India’s Citizenship Amendment Act, Deb Mukherjee said the matter is sensitive, no doubt. The passage of this law in 2019 may have indirectly influenced public opinion in Bangladesh. Despite India’s highest authority’s assurances, CAA created different reactions in Bangladesh and influenced its people. Many cases are underway at India’s Supreme Court. Cases have been filed saying this is anti-constitution and sought its repeal. This is an internal matter and is under trial. He declined to talk more on the issue.

Prothom Alo asked Deb Mukherjee how would he evaluate Narendra Modi as many opposition leaders in India think that though Modi gained acceptance in the global arena, India’s influence on the neighbouring countries has declined during his time.

The former ambassador said head of the state or government of any country gains importance based on the global conception of the country. But it is not that there are no exceptions. For example, Nelson Mandela. India will be evaluated based on its current performance in economic indicators and internal development. Inviting neighbouring state and government heads in the oath taking ceremonies in 2014 and 2019, Modi has proved how much importance he gives to the neighbours. He said India’s relations with neighbouring countries except Pakistan and currently Nepal, remains unchanged.

So how should India’s ideal neighbours policy be? Deb Mukherjee said many critics think despite having goodwill, India did not cultivate bilateral relation with neighbours with due stamina. Because of excessive focus on Pakistan, interests of other neighbouring countries may have been overlooked. “Around 40 years ago, I was in charge of Bangladesh affairs in the external affairs ministry of India. At that time, I thought the SAARC concept proposed by Bangladesh, was a grand idea. I thought no neighbouring country would feel threatened by the vastness of India and that that there would be all-out cooperation. Sadly, SAARC never flourished to its full potential.”

He said the one basic truth about neighbours was that we all run by one eco-system. If anything is dangerous to one, it will have a negative impact on the other. He said it was essential to adopt the attitude of ‘each one for each other’. We should address each other’s necessities and concerns without harming each other’s sovereignty, he said, adding that India, being the largest country in South Asia, had the primary responsibility in this regard.

