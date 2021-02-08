Corruption and irregularities: Whose ‘men’ are they?

After the recent Al Jazeera sensational exposé, the question making the circuits now is, “whose ‘men’ are they?” There was that book and movie on US President Nixon’s Watergate scandal, ‘All the President’s Men.’ And Al Jazeera named their documentary on those lines, ‘All the Prime Minister’s Men.’

More than ‘what’ the Al Jazeera report has said, much of the discussions on the issue revolves around ‘who’ said the things that were said. Netizens of the ruling party ilk have added to their Facebook profile pictures the words, ‘We all are Sheikh Hasina’s Men.’ Whose men they are or whose man anyone wants to be, is an absolutely personal matter. But there are many men lurking around whose identities need to be revealed in the interests of the nation. For example, the most notorious name in the banking and financial sector at the moment is PK Haldar. It is hard to believe that he singlehandedly took control of four financial institutions, misappropriated Tk 35 billion (Tk 3,500 crore) and fled from the country. PK Haldar managed to do this because he was the ‘man’ of someone or the other. And he made someone or the other his ‘man’.

Rashedul Haque, the former managing director of International Leasing, one of the financial institutions taken over by PK Haldar, in his deposition made in court on 2 February, said that it was the task of former Bangladesh bank deputy governor SK Sur Chowdhury to ‘manage’ all of PK Haldar’s underhand dealings. Bangladesh Bank’s department of financial institutions and markets is tasked with overseeing the financial institutions in the country. Shah Alam has been in charge of this department as executive director for the past seven years. He was paid Tk 200,000 in bribes every month, though another person in this sector said that this amount was actually Tk 1 million. He would get this amount every month from various financial institutions. It was clear from the deposition that SK Sur Chowdhury and Shah Alam were PK Haldar’s ‘men’ in Bangladesh Bank.