Coronavirus pandemic: Chinese company to gift Bangladesh corona vaccine

Chinese company Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical is to carry out third phase trials of the coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh. They also want to carry out joint research and set up a vaccine manufacturing plant in the country. The company’s president will be visiting Bangladesh within a couple of days to hold final talks in this regard.

A senior official of Anhui Zhifei, speaking over mobile phone to Prothom Alo from Beijing on Tuesday, said once the trial of the vaccine is successfully completed, a certain quantity of the vaccines to be manufactured in Bangladesh will be given to the people of the poorer section of the population as a gift on the occasion of Mujib Borsho.

Vice chancellor of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), Kanak Kanti Barua, on Thursday told Prothom Alo, “We have written a letter to Anhui Zhifei, agreeing to carry out joint research. Now their delegation will come to decide how this will be carried out. The research protocol is expected to be finalised within the next three or four days.”