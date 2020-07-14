Coronavirus deals mega projects a mega blow

Bangladesh’s first metro rail was scheduled to be inaugurated on 16 December, Victory Day, next year, but the coronavirus pandemic has thrown a spanner into the works. Progress on this priority project is proceeding at a slow pace.

In March this year 44 per cent of the project had been completed. Over the next three months, only 2 per cent more of the work was carried out. And so in June, due to constraints caused by coronavirus, only 46 per cent of the project was complete.

With a view to alleviating the capital city’s burgeoning traffic congestion, the project for the metro rail to stretch from Uttara to Motijheel was taken up at a cost of around Tk 220 billion (Tk 22,000 crore) in 2012. By June, Tk 100 billion (Tk 10,000 crore) has been spent. Concerned persons have said it will be extremely difficult to complete the project by December next year. The ADP allocation for the project in the 2020-21 budget has been inadequate, only Tk 43.70 billion (Tk 4,370 crore).