Coronavirus cases jump to 13,770 in Bangladesh; 8 more deaths reported

Bangladesh’s confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 13,770 on Saturday after the health authorities announced detection of 663 new patients in the last 24 hours.

“Besides, 8 more deaths were reported during the same period, taking the death toll in the country to 214,” Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, an Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said at the daily online briefing.

On Friday, the country confirmed 709 cases and seven deaths.

Coronavirus, first reported in China in December last year, has infected 4,012,837 people and killed 276,216 worldwide as of Saturday morning, according to Worldometer.

The virus is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.