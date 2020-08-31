Coronavirus cases in Bangladesh stand at 308,925:

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Bangladesh have surged to 308,925 with the registration of 2,131 more infections in the last 24 hours till Saturday.

Besides, 32 more people succumbed to the virus during the period to take the tally to 4,206.

Of the new deceased, 26 are men and 6 are women. Among the total dead, 3,300 or 78.46 percent are men while 906 or 21.54 percent are women.

Coronavirus Update in Bangladesh

(Update on August 28, 2020)

Status New Total Cases 2,131 3,08,925 Death 32 4,206 Recovered 2,027 1,98,863 Test 11,689 1525,815

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed the information through a press release in the afternoon.

As per the press release, 2,027 more patients recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 198,863.

During the period, 11,689 samples were tested in 91 labs across the country. With this, a total of 1,525,815 samples have so far been tested in the country.

In comparison with the tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the infection rate is 18.23 percent while the infection rate 20.25 against total tests carried out so far.

Against the total number of detected cases, the recovery rate is 64.37 percent while the mortality rate is 1.36. percent.

On Friday, Bangladesh reported 47 deaths from coronavirus and 2,211 cases after testing 13,741 samples.

Meanwhile, the death toll from coronavirus has reached 841,331 as of Saturday morning.

Besides, the virus has so far infected 24,911,708 people around the world, according to Worldometer.

Of the currently infected 6,770,508 patients, 6,569,781 are in mild condition while 61,194 are in serious or critical condition.

So far, 17,299,869 people have made recovery from the disease in different countries.

The US is the worst-hit country with highest cases and deaths in the world at 6,096,235 and 185,901 respectively while Brazil is in the 2nd position with 3,812,605 cases and 119,594 deaths and India reported 3rd highest 3,463,972 cases.